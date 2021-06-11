Homeless Fight in Atascadero 6.11.2021

A violent altercation in Atascadero yesterday morning. At least three people were hurt and one person was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The fight occurred shortly after 10 yesterday morning in the Centennial Plaza area between sunken gardens and the pedestrian bridge. That’s where homeless people are known to congregate and loiter. Police say two people sustained injuries from either being stabbed or cut with a knife. A third person was hurt when struck with a baseball bat. All three were reportedly taken to the hospital.

Police say two people were also taken into custody. 20-year-old Isaac Edward Snyder of Atascadero, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and brandishing a weapon.

Police say the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call the Atascadero police department