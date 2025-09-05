Arroyo Grande Police Arrest Massage Therapist For Sexual Assault 9.05.2025

A massage therapy business owner in Arroyo Grande has been arrested by police for sexual assault allegations.

The AGPD arrested 33-year-old Jeffrey Bennet Bowers on September 4th after a thorough investigation into sexual assault allegations. He was booked into the San Luis obispo county jail, charged with sexual penetration with a foreign object, and his bail was set to $100,000.

Bowers has provided massage therapy services in the Five Cities area for the last 14 years, the AGPD says, and investigators believe there may be additional unidentified victims.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other potential victims are encouraged to contact the investigations bureau at the AGPD: (805) 473 – 5127.