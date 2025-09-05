City of Atascadero To Take Next Steps in Short Term Rental Regulations 9.05.2025

New language may be added in to the city of Atascadero’s municipal code for Short Term Rental units (STRS).

The city council first asked staff to develop new regulations and standards for STRS in the city, as they currently lack regulatory framework for these types of rentals. Among these proposed changes that received the most contention from public comment is an owner-occupancy requirement. This would require the owner of a single-family zoned property to still occupy the residence while operating an str. Other changes include an addition of a new permit, and standards for multifamily developments and mixed-use buildings. Current existing or active licenses would be exempt from owner-occupancy.

Staff is asking for further direction regarding owner-occupancy text in the new proposed ordinance. The next Atascadero city council meeting is Tuesday, September 9th at 6 pm. You can attend in person, or listen right here on KPRL.