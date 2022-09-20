ASH Active Shooter Exercise 09.20.2022

Tomorrow morning, Atascadero State Hospital is partnering with the Atascadero police department to conduct an active shooter exercise on hospital grounds.

The active shooter exercise is set to take place from 9 – 11 tomorrow.

If you live near the hospital, you may see and hear sights and sounds of the exercise around the hospital grounds. There will be signs posted explaining that an active shooter exercise is in progress.

The exercise will occur outside the hospital’s secure patient treatment area.

Hospital-related business and patient care will not be affected.