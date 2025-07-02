Atascadero 4th of July Music Festival 7.02.2025

Atascadero’s fourth of July celebration will be held this Friday from 3 to 8 pm at the lake park, 9305 Pismo avenue.

This music festival is hosted by the Atascadero Printery Foundation. The music festival features a dynamic lineup of bluegrass, newgrass, and oldgrass: Hot Buttered Rum, Jordan Bush & The Packrats, and the Doohickeys.

Tickets are 25 dollars for pre-sale, which can be purchased online now using the link at the city of Atascadero’s website. Tickets will be 30 dollars at the gate. Kids 18 and under are all free.

Following the concert will be a special light show finale.