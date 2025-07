After filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy in May, five more Rite Aid stores are slated to close in San Luis Obispo county, bringing the total up to eight.

Stores in Los Osos and Atascasdero have already closed, and the Morro Bay store will close July 7th.

The company announced they plan to close the stores in Arroyo Grande at 1690 East Grand avenue and 1207 Grand avenue, the Paso Robles stores at 151 Creston road and 2424 Spring street, and the San Luis Obispo store at 1251 Johnson avenue.