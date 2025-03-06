Atascadero Announces Bands For Saturday Summer Concert Series 3.06.2025

Summer concerts in the park for Atascadero will return starting June 28th.

Atascadero concerts take place at the Atascadero lake bandstand throughout the summer from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. All concerts are free to attend, but you can bring your wallet to purchase any food.

The city has announced its line-up for this year’s concert series:

June 28th: The Rockin’ B’s Band (rock & country)

July 5th: Garden Party (classic soft rock)

July 12th: Josh Rosenblum Band (pop/rock blues)

July 26th: The Platinum Beat (high energy hits from across the decades)

August 2nd: Ghost Monster (feel good rock)

August 9th: The JD Project (rock, blues & country)

August 30th will be an end of summer “Blues Bash,” featuring the Cinders Blues Band & Leslie Rogers and The Soul Shakers.