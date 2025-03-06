Paso Robles Secures Grants For Pedestrian Safety Improvements 3.06.2025

Grant funding from Caltrans for pedestrian improvements have been granted to the city of Paso Robles, the city announced in a release yesterday.

The city says these funds total around 380 thousand dollars, and will fund the installation and upgrades for rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFB) in the city.

The existing RRFB’s on Spring street at 17th and 21st streets will be improved to mirror the one found at 11th street. Additionally, new beacons will be installed at Montebello Oaks & Union road, and Nickerson drive at the Centennial trail crossing.

The city says this grant covers up to 90% of the project costs, and also supports the signal upgrades at the intersection of Golden Hill and Creston road, which will be used to enhance traffic flow and improve traffic safety.