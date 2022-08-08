Atascadero Armed Robbery 08.08.2022

Atascadero police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who held up Home Depot Saturday afternoon.

A suspect brought a power tool to the count and told the clerk to give him all the money out of the cash drawer. The suspect then showed the clerk the handle of a black pistol tucked into his waistband. He demanded money but she explained she could not open the drawer until the transaction for the tool was complete. The suspected picked up the box and left the store. He drove off in an older model Honda civic, dark green in color.

He is described as a Hispanic male adult about 5’9” tall.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the Atascadero police department.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.