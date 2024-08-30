Atascadero Awards Funds For Pavement Rehabilitation & Resurfacing 8.30.2024

The city of Atascadero announced they have recently awarded measure F-14 funds to Cencal and Souza Construction for pavement rehabilitation and resurfacing projects throughout the city.

Approximately 5.1 centerline miles of critical roadways in the city are scheduled for rehabilitation or resurfacing. Rehabilitation work began on August 12th, and includes Flores road, Bella Vista road, Sierra Vista road, Montecito avenue, Ash street, San Diego way, and more. Roads that are scheduled for resurfacing are Capistrano avenue, Country Club drive, Del Rio road, and San Andreas avenue.

The city says these road projects are funded primarily by measure F-14, a half cent sales tax that took effect on April 2015. The tax will sunset on March 2027, unless renewed by voters during the November 5th general election.

The sales tax will appear as measure L-24 on the ballot for voters to approve or reject.