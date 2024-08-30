CHP Entering Labor Day Maximum Enforcement Period 8.30.2024

The California Highway Patrol will be entering its Labor Day maximum enforcement period this holiday weekend.

From tonight at 6 pm through Monday, September 2nd at 11:59 pm, all available CHP officers will be on patrol to encourage safe driving and assist motorists.

CHP says during last year’s Labor Day MEP, 38 people were killed in crashes throughout the state, and officers made 1,064 arrests for driving under the influence during this period.

Remember to designate a sober driver, or use public transit.