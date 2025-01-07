Atascadero Chamber Accepting Nominations For Dinner & Gala 1.07.2025

The Atascadero chamber of commerce is now accepting nominations for its upcoming annual awards dinner.

Nominations are for citizen of the year, business of the year, community organization of the year, and north county Latinos in business of the year.

The winners will be recognized at the 102nd Awards Dinner and Gala in April. This year’s theme is Spring Masquerade – uncovering business success. Guests are encouraged to embrace the evening’s theme and don masquerade masks to “represent the concealed journey of business triumph.”

The due date for award nominations is January 27th. You can visit: atascaderochamber.org to nominate a business or individual.