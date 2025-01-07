Atascadero Presenting 20th Annual Parent-Child Sweetheart Dances 1.07.2025

2025 Father Daughter Ticket Form

The city of Atascadero and pavilion on the lake will be presenting the 20th annual Father-Daughter and Mother-Son Sweetheart Dances.

This year’s theme is “Love You to the Moon and Back.” Enjoy a fantastic semi-formal evening with music from DJ Manny Medina, snacks, door prizes, and an on-site photographer to make the memories last forever.

Tickets are available in advance only at the Colony Park community center, 5599 Traffic Way in Atascadero. Tickets are 37 dollars per couple for Atascadero residents, and 43 dollars for non-residents.

The Mother-Son dance will take place on Friday, January 31st from 6:30 to 9:30 pm. The Father-Daughter dance will be on the following weekend, February 7th and 8th.