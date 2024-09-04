Atascadero Chamber Announces Finalists For Women of Influence NC 9.04.2024

The Atascadero chamber of commerce has announced its three finalists for its Annual Women of Influence North County Program, from over 35 nominations submitted by community members.

These finalists are:

Young Won, CEO of Angels Group Home, a residential care facility that provides a safe, nurturing, and enriching environment for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Elissa Williams, owner and broker of Remax Success, who says that success is not solely measured by achievements, but also by the positive change one can effect in the lives of others.

And Yessenia Echevarria, founder of Mujeres de Accion (Women of Action), focusing on outreach and advocacy efforts to underserved community members.

These women will be highlighted, and will share their experiences, on the October 3rd luncheon at 11:30 am at Springhill Suites in Atascadero.

Tickets for the luncheon can be purchased online at: atascaderochamber.org.