Paso Robles Accepting Applications For Airport Commission 9.04.2024

The city of Paso Robles announced that applications for the airport commission are being accepted.

The airport commission assists the city council in managing the operations and future development of the Paso Robles municipal airport, providing advice to council and gathering public input for the airport.

Meetings are every other month on Thursday evenings at 6:30 pm, and generally last three hours. Terms for airport commissioners are for three years, with the ability to serve a maximum of three consecutive terms.

The deadline for submitting applications is September 30, 2024.