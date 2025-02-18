Atascadero Chamber Chosen to Lead National Conference of Chamber Execs 2.18.2025

The Atascadero chamber of commerce has been chosen to lead the 2026 western association of chamber executives conference in Tucson, Arizona, the chamber announced in a release on Monday.

The conference is, according to the release, “One of the most prestigious gatherings for chamber professionals nationwide.” The chamber says this recognizes Atascadero as a leader in chambers across the country, and chamber CEO Josh Cross said it is “A testament to the impact we’re making and the strength of our business community.”

The chamber recognizes its leadership, president Josh Cross & vice president Julie Matthews, in their pivotal roles for the chamber’s success.