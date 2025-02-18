Bailey Zimmerman to Perform at 2025 Mid-State Fair 2.18.2025

The California mid-state fair announced that country music star Bailey Zimmerman will be performing as part of the Michelob ultra concert series Wednesday, July 23, 2025.

Zimmerman’s performance will feature special guests Dylan Marlow & Drew Baldridge. Bailey Zimmerman is a country music sensation, featuring four consecutive number 1 singles in his debut album, Religiously. This also became the biggest streaming country debut of all time.

Tickets for this show will go on sale this Friday, February 21st at 10 am on the mid-state fair’s official website.