Atascadero Chamber of Commerce Hosting Oktoberfest Expo 9.30.2025

The Atascadero chamber of commerce announced its annual Oktoberfest Business Expo will return Thursday, October 16th.

This is the largest membership mixer of the year for the chamber, bringing together local business, vendors, and community members for a night of food, networking, drinks, and fun at the Atascadero lake park zoo garden.

Vendors are invited to host booths, showcase their products and services, and connect directly with attendees. The event is free for Atascadero chamber members, and $15 for future members. Vendor applications are now available at atascaderochamber.org.

The event goes from 5:30 to 7:30 pm.