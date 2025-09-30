Protecting What Matters 09.30.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Lori Budd, Owner, Dracaena Winery, Downtown Paso Robles. Wine Education – exploring the Glass Podcast. International wine travel adventures and Agri-tourism. Current state of the north county sine and tourist industry.

*Heather Moreno, San Luis Obispo County District 5 Supervisor. Reflections on her first 9 months as a SLO County Supervisor. SLO county government efficiency “audits” by KPMG and county budget issues. Affordable multi-family housing, homelessness and behavioral health strategies in 2026.