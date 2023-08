The Atascadero chamber of commerce recently announced it’s looking for volunteers for its Annual Business Walk. The event is set for October 12th from 10 am to 2 pm.

The chamber of commerce says their goal is to recruit 100 volunteers and split them into two teams that will visit 10 businesses each.

The volunteers will ask questions to managers and owners for feedback, which will be used by the chamber of commerce and local decision-makers to strengthen local businesses.