Atascadero Chipping Program Registration 02.12.2026

The city of Atascadero has announced that its chipping program has returned.

The hazardous fuel reduction for 2026 registration is now open, and chipping will begin late March. The city asks chipping participants to stack all of their branches with the ends facing the same direction, and to keep piles free of household trash, processed lumber, poison oak, oleander, and vine vegetation.

For more information about the chipping program, you can visit the city of Atascadero’s website. Registration can be done at: chipperday.com, or by calling (805) 470 – 3300.