Avoid Ocean Water During and After Rainstorms 02.12.2026

The county department of public health is reminding the public to avoid ocean water contact for at least three days during and after significant rainstorms.

The department says rainstorm runoff is known to “transport high levels of disease-causing organisms.” Such organisms can cause skin, respiratory, and intestinal problems, with some groups more vulnerable than others to waterborne pathogens.

Swimmers, surfers, and others are advised to avoid contact with ocean water for this time period, especially those in close proximity to creeks, rivers, storm drains, and other runoff outlets.