Atascadero City Council 04.27.2022

Atascadero city council met last night at the rotunda. Although the meeting at the rotunda was public, many still watched the proceedings on the internet. Unfortunately, those people could not see one of the councilman. He was there, but you could not see him if you watched the meeting online, because his camera did not work.

The council received a fiscal update from administrative services director Jen Rangel on the city budget. She says the impact of covid and the government-imposed shutdown was profound.

Assistant city manager Lara Christiansen talked about a big clean up Saturday in Atascadero coordinated by Earthshine.

Another big event coming up Saturday. Brew At The Zoo. More on that tomorrow here on KPRL.