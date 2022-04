Registered nurses at nine Tenet hospitals in California will hold job actions today to raise awareness of what they describe as chronic understaffing and high turnover rates.

Information pickets planned today in Templeton, Palm Springs, Joshua Tree, Los Alamitos, Manteca, Turlock and San Ramon.

Public actions are planned in San Luis Obispo and Modesto.

The California Nurses Association/National Nurses United represents 3,700 RN’s at those facilities.