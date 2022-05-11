Atascadero City Council 05.11.2022

The Atascadero city council met last night at the historic rotunda.

Fire chief Casey Bryson gave a report on weed abatement and why it’s important this time of year. He said that weed abatement is an important strategy in reducing the risk of a wildfire. He says cutting your weeds once is not enough. You have to keep weeds and grass below 4” in height.

If you are violating the rules on weed abatement, don’t wait for a second notice from the city of Atascadero. Atascadero fire chief Casey Bryson says there won’t be one.

City manager Rachelle Rickard says the creek clean up went well. A good turn out thanks to ABC Church.

Rachelle says Brew At The Zoo went well. More than 700 turned out to sample local beer at the zoo. The event raised more than $20,000 for the zoo.

A big event coming up Saturday. It’s the Atascadero city wide yard sale. More than 100 people having yard sales Saturday around the city of Atascadero.