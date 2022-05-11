Supervisors Race 05.11.2022

No San Luis Obispo county supervisors meeting held yesterday.

People still talking about last week’s meeting during which a woman whose family has built hundreds of houses in the county over the past two generations, calls Bruce Gibson on the way the county handled his permitting process for a remodel at his home in Cayucos. Sissy Pace telling the supervisors they should ask the district attorney to investigate the incident.

Mike Brown of COLAB also weighed in on the issue, although chairman Bruce Gibson cut him off at his time limit, rather abruptly. Later in the meeting, chairman Bruce Gibson brought up the county planning director Trevor Keith and cross-examined him about the rules on the permit process. Gibson does not mention that they’re talking about Gibson’s home and his alleged failure to get the proper permits.

Gibson under fire for a remodeling project at his home in Cayucos during which he allegedly fast tracked the process through the planning department and received special treatment from the planners.

A very similar debate occurred over district boundaries and interpreting those boundaries to voters. More on that tomorrow.