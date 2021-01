Atascadero city council meets this evening virtually. It will not be open to the public.

You can watch the meeting on slospan.org. And on Spectrum Cable channel 20. You cal also listen to meeting here on KPRL AM 1230 and FM 99.3.

The council will get a fiscal year audit for 2019-2020. They will also receive the fiscal year 2020 annual road report.

The meeting gets underway at six. Again, you can hear it live here on KPRL AM 1230 and FM 99.3 beginning at six.