The county health department out with its almost daily count on coronavirus cases.

They say over the weekend another 520 people tested positive for the virus. In total, nearly 17 thousand people have tested positive for Covid-19 in San Luis Obispo county. That’s approaching 10% of the county population. Seven new deaths reported all of them over the age of 60.

So far, 158 people with coronavirus have died, although most had underlying health issues. The average age is over 85.