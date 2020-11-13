Atascadero City Council 11.13.2020

The Atascadero City Council met Tuesday night in a virtual meeting.

The council unanimously approved awarding an $819,344.50 contract to Kirk Construction for the construction of the Atascadero Mall Plaza Project. The Plaza will be built near El Camino Real and the new La Plaza Development which is going in there.

After it was approved, Mayor Heather Moreno talked about the Plaza Project. She said it will enhance the La Plaza Development which is being built between El Camino Real and 101 near the Sunken Garden.

The Atascadero City Council also got an update on the Coronavirus from Mayor Heather Moreno and City Manager Rachelle Rickard.

The Atascadero City Council members also wished Mayor Heather Moreno a happy birthday. The birthday wishes hampered by virtual communication, but at the conclusion of the meeting Tuesday evening the mayor thanked the council for their well wishes.