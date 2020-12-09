Atascadero City Council 12.09.2020

At a virtual meeting last night, the Atascadero council confirmed the appointment of chief Robert Masterson as Atascadero’s new police chief. Rachelle Rickard introduced him as chief Masterson because he is currently chief of police in King City.

Previously, Masterson worked with College of Sequoia’s and Tulare county sheriff’s department. He thanked the city council for his appointment. Chief Masterson will take over January 4th if all goes as planned.

At last night’s Atascadero city council meeting mayor Heather Moreno, and council members Charles Bourbeau and Mark Dariz took the oath of office.

Each won their seats in the recent general election. Moreno and Bourbeau were re-elected. Mark Dariz was elected to the council after spending ten years on the Atascadero planning commission. He takes the seat of Roberta Fonzi, who stepped down after a long tenure on city council.

The council recognized Roberta Fonzi, who stepped down from the council. City manager Rachelle Rickard talked about Roberta’s history with the city council. Fonzi served the city of Atascadero for 22 years as planning commissioner and city council member.

Each council member complimented Fonzi on her dedication. San Luis Obispo county supervisor Debbie Arnold also called in to compliment Roberta Fonzi on a job well done. Roberta Fonzi thanked the council and wished them luck in the future.

Roberta Fonzi stepping down after 22 years of service to the city of Atascadero.

In her management speech to the council Rachelle Rickard advised the council and the public that the strategic planning session will be held February 19th and 20th.

Atascadero city council adjourned at 10:15 last night.