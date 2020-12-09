SLO Co Covid Lock Down 12.09.2020

The counties of San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura may ask the governor to form a central coast region under the governor’s regional stay-at-home order that would consider their collective ICU capacity and remove them from the governor’s arbitrary southern California area.

The governor ordered San Luis Obispo county to comply with his draconian stay-at-home order despite the fact that only one person was occupying an ICU bed in our county.

His order was based on 85% occupation, which may be occurring in San Bernardino, Riverside and Los Angeles counties with greater populations and more covid illness.