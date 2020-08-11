Atascadero City Council 8.11.2020

Atascadero city council meets tonight in another virtual meeting. The council will conduct a second reading of the sales tax ballot measure. That will put a 1% sales tax on the ballot in November, to generate $4.5 million in additional annual revenue for the city.

The council will also get an El Camino Real downtown infrastructure enhancement plan. That’s a play for future roadway improvements to El Camino Real.

The council will also get oral updates on Covid-19 from mayor Heather Moreno and city manager Rachelle Rickard. Both women are certified public accountants.

You can hear the meeting live tonight here on KPRL beginning at 6:00 this evening.