Paso Robles school board meets tonight, virtually. You can watch the meeting on zoom. Go to the school board agenda and they list the web address.

They will discuss a 45-day budget revise, Covid-19. That meeting gets underway at 6:00.

Incidentally, one clarification. Trustee Joel Peterson is not running for reelection onto the Paso Robles school board.

There is a Joel Peterson from the Avila Beach area who is running for the county school board, but that is not the Paso Robles Joel Peterson.