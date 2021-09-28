Atascadero City Council 9.28.2021

Atascadero city council meets tonight.

The council will discuss discuss labor agreements and salary schedules for the next few fiscal years.

City manager Rachelle Rickard will give a report on recent and upcoming events in the city.

She will likely talk about plans for Colony Days coming up Saturday. The parade starts at ten Saturday morning. Former city councilman Jerry Clay says he’s seen every Colony Days parade in Atascadero.

Jerry Clay says he’ll attend Saturday’s Colony Days parade.

Again the parade gets underway at ten Saturday morning on El Camino in Atascadero.

We’ll have more on Colony Days later this week, including an interview with an Atascadero man who met EG Lewis, the founder of Atascadero. He was only about six years old at the time, but seventy years ago, he talked with EG Lewis. You can guess who that might be.