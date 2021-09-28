Paso Robles School District 9.28.2021

The Paso Robles school board meets tonight at the district office board room. One of the issues they’re working on, how to spend the millions of dollars in the budget surplus created by the closure of the schools during the pandemic. Superintendent Curt Dubost talked about the need to be cautious in spending the budget surplus.

One proposal they’re discussing at tonight’s meeting is a temporary consultant agreement for education services with Dr. Patrick Sayne and Mr. Tom Apkarian. Those two experienced educators have agreed to provide consulting and coordinating services for the district. They will attend meetings requiring an administrator like individual education plan meetings and general campus supervision. Also attendance at events if needed. Sayne and Apkarian can help out, particularly during the busy wine harvest. They will each be paid no more than $6,500 for their service.

Another issue facing the board which may manifest tonight, teachers are upset that the district is proposing only a one per cent pay raise. The district pays teachers less than most districts, and that’s not going to make things worse. That will be a big issue for the district.

Tonight’s Paso Robles school board meeting gets underway at five with closed session. The regular meeting will start after closed session around six.