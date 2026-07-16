Atascadero City Council Considers Removing Ordinance Related to Dead Tree Removal 07.16.2026

An ordinance to remove a tree at the city of Atascadero’s senior center appeared on Tuesday night’s meeting.

The agenda item approves the removal of the tree, which had already occurred days prior to the council’s meeting due to a potential hazard. The approval was necessary in the meeting for the mitigation efforts for after the tree was removed. Some heritage trees in the city’s downtown core are protected, and require the replanting of new native trees or payment of mitigation fees after removal.

While the Atascadero city council approved the mitigation efforts in Tuesday night’s meeting, there was a unanimous request for staff to remove parts of the city’s tree ordinance that were deemed unnecessary or burdensome.

Councilmembers Peek, Funk, and Dariz agreed, and directed staff to return with suggestions for amending the ordinance to avoid similar scenarios in the future.