City of Paso Releases Further Info on Water Main Break on Riverside Ave 07.16.2026

The city of Paso Robles has released a more detailed report of the water main break that occurred Tuesday night.

The city says water service has been restored to the fairgrounds and businesses near the intersection of Riverside avenue and 24th street. Crews have sealed off the broken section, and created temporary bypass lanes to restore water services. Crews will continue into today to install additional temporary lines to deliver water consistently in the area through the end of the fair.

The city plans to permanently replace the damaged section of the main line after the fair ends. The city also provided further information of the falling tree branch onto parked vehicles in the mid-state fair lot: three employees were injured from the incident. Two declined medical aid, and one was transported to a hospital and later released.