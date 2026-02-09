Atascadero City Council Discussing Community Development Block Grants 02.09.2026

The Atascadero city council will discuss the funding recommendations for its 2026 community development block grant program in its next meeting.

The grant program is distributed through the county. The city of Atascadero received four applications, and estimates about 176 thousand dollars will be distributed to the city in spring 2026.

Staff is recommending council approve the applications for the Viejo Camino sidewalk accessibility improvements, CAPSLO minor home repairs, the youth activity scholarship fund, and funds to the El Camino homeless organization.

