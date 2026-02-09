City of Paso Robles to Conduct Interviews For Advisory Body Appointments 02.09.2026

The Paso Robles city council will be holding a special meeting this week on Wednesday, February 11th at 5 pm.

The meeting’s purpose is to conduct interviews and subsequently appoint members for the city’s advisory bodies. The three advisory bodies in need of appointments are the housing authority, planning commission, and supplemental sales tax oversight committee.

The housing authority will require two appointments among three applicants, the planning commission will require 2 members among 5 applicants, and the supplemental sales tax oversight committee will require two appointments among four applicants.