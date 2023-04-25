Atascadero City Council Meeting 04.25.2023

The Atascadero city council meets this evening at the rotunda. The meeting begins at six.

The council will get a report on the north county broadband strategic plan.

The council will also get a report on affordable housing incentives. This is phase one of the plan.

There will also be a study session on the 2023 draft action plan.

This is the first meeting since mayor Heather Moreno and council member Susan Funk have declared the candidacy for the board of supervisors.

The meeting begins at 6:00. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL.