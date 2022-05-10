Atascadero City Council Meeting 05.10.2022

Atascadero city council meets tonight at the rotunda.

The council will proclaim May as National Foster Care Awareness month.

They will conduct a public hearing on the weed abatement program. It authorizes the fire chief to proceed and perform the work of abatement where needed.

The council will also discuss the proposition 218 majority protest process relative to the proposed increase to sewer rates in Atascadero.

The council meeting begins at 6:00 at the rotunda. You can hear the meeting live tonight here on KPRL.