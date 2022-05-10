Supervisors 05.10.2022

No San Luis Obispo county supervisors meeting today. The meeting last weekend still the subject of discussion around the water cooler, especially at the planning department in the county government building.

Sissy Pace of Arroyo Grande spoke during public comment. Pace explained how her family has building homes in the county for two generations over about 50 years. She detailed the protocol, and the deviations from that protocol followed by supervisor Bruce Gibson when he remodeled his home in Cayucos. Ultimately, she asked for supervisor Gibson’s resignation.

Mike Brown, of the Coalition of Labor and Agriculture spoke after Sissy Pace, requested the resignation of supervisor Bruce Gibson. He reaffirmed what Pace told the supervisors. The supervisor responded to Mike Brown’s testimony during public comment, by cutting him off.

So what is the board of supervisors going to do about a suspicious remodel done at the supervisors house in Cayucos?

More on that tomorrow here on KPRL.