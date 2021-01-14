Atascadero City Council Meeting 1/12/2021

https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEACC01122021.mp3 https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEACC01122021p2.mp3 https://kprl.com/wp-content/uploads/TUEACC01122021p3.mp3 Post navigationPreviousPrevious post:The Morning Exchange – Thu 1/14/2021NextNext post:Sound Off – Wed 1/13/2021 – Mark Miller & Mike BrownRelated postsThe Morning Exchange – Thu 1/14/2021January 14, 2021Sound Off – Wed 1/13/2021 – Mark Miller & Mike BrownJanuary 13, 2021The Morning Exchange – Wed 1/13/2021January 13, 2021Sound Off – Tue 1/12/2021 – Heather Moreno, Aaron Bergh & Patrick WoodJanuary 12, 2021The Morning Exchange – Tue 1/12/2021January 12, 2021Nature’s Neighbor – Mon 1/11/2021January 11, 2021