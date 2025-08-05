Protecting What Matters 08.05.2025

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Dave Belmont, Adler Belmont Group. Updates on the homeowners and auto insurance markets. Impact of wildfire mapping in California. AB 130 & SB 131 CEQA revisions and restrictions on Homeowners Associations.

*Jake Rothman, Rothman Investment Management. One Big Beautiful “LAW” analysis and what’s in it for everyday Americans. Child tax credits and Trump Accounts. Big wins for closely-held pass through businesses and much more.