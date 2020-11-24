Atascadero City Council Meeting 11.24.2020

Atascadero city council meets tonight, virtually. The council to conduct a public hearing on the final draft plan.

The council will also get a management report on the million dollar Mall Plaza construction. Kirk construction of Atascadero to do most of the construction. The council will also get a report on the coronavirus in the city.

Mayor Heather Moreno and city manager Rachelle Rickard each to give their report.

You can hear that council meeting live here on KPRL beginning at 6:00 this evening.