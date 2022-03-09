Atascadero City Council Meeting 3.08.2022

Atascadero city council returned to in person meetings last night.

City manager Rachelle Rickard said the return to the rotunda caused a few technical challenges, but that it was good to be in person again.

There was a public hearing to discuss community development block grant funding recommendations.

The council discussed an ordinance to amend the building code to implement Cal Green requirements.

The council also discussed a proposed increase in sewer service rates. The council will implement the proposition 218 process. So, the actual discussion of the rate increase will be at a meeting in May.

A short meeting last night at the rotunda. We’ll have more on what occurred tomorrow here on KPRL.