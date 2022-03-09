Pool at PRJUSD 03.09.2022

At last night’s Paso Robles school board meeting, chief business officer Brad Pawlowski outlined for the board the cost of building a revised, smaller pool complex at the high school.

There was a lot of public testimony, including a father’s account of his son being struck by a hit and run driver as he rode his bicycle from the high school to the municipal pool next to Flamson middle school. Steve Blond is recovering, but it raises the question of the safety involved in using a pool that is across town.

Superintendent Curt Dubust says there is no longer bus or van transportation between Paso Robles high school and the pool at Flamson because there are no bus drivers. Some of the swimmers talked about going to competition recently in Clovis, and wondered why Paso Robles can’t have an aquatic facility like Clovis has. Chris Baush told the board that Clovis is a larger, much wealthier community.

Getting back to the development of a pool at Paso Robles high school. Brad Pawlowski talked about the financial shortfall and the timetable. He says the school district is short about $3 million dollars.

After all the discussion, trustee Frank Triggs expressed the feeling of most in attendance and on the board. He said the district needs to build the pool and do it quickly.

The issue comes back before the board in two weeks.