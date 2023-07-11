Atascadero City Council Meeting Tonight 07.11.2023

The city of Atascadero will be conducting its regular meeting tonight at 6. The meeting will begin with a commendation in recognition of outgoing city manager Rachelle Rickard’s 26 years of dedicated service to the city of Atascadero.

As part of its management reports, the council will discuss and consider support for the regional housing and infrastructure plan (also known as HIP) as a recommitment to the 2020 San Luis Obispo countywide regional compact. HIP is a draft collaborative action plan in San Luis Obispo county, first approved in 2019 by the county board of supervisors, in response to the county’s growing housing and infrastructure shortage.

You can attend the Atascadero city council meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL at 6.