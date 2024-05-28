Atascadero City Council Meeting Tonight 5.28.2024

The Atascadero city council’s regular meeting will be at 6 tonight.

An item on its consent agenda is the approval of a construction contract for the El Camino Real downtown infrastructure enhancement project. Staff is recommending a $9 million contract be awarded to Souza Construction, and around $729 thousand contract to Filippin Engineering.

The council will also hold a public hearing for a draft resolution to amend the city’s fees. The city imposes fees as a means of cost recovery for the services it provides, and have historically been adjusted by the city according to increases in the California weight average consumer price index. The city will discuss whether they would like to adopt a draft resolution increasing these fees so they remain at 100% cost recovery.

You can attend tonight’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.