Male Injured From Gunshot Wound in Paso Robles 5.28.2024

Press Release Assault with a Deadly Weapon

A male victim with a gunshot wound reported to a local hospital on Sunday night, seeking medical help.

When police officers interviewed the victim, he refused to discuss the incident. Officers then questioned his family members, getting details of the shooting.

Officers arrived at an apartment on the intersection of 34th and Spring streets with a search warrant, finding evidence of a shooting and a loaded firearm. One female and two males were taken into custody.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to call the Paso Robles police department.